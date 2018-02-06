UPDATE 1-Chipotle restaurant sales rise slightly after price increases

(Adds details on profit, sales results)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported a slightly better-than-expected rise in sales at established restaurants, boosted by menu price increases, as it works to regain customer trust after food safety lapses in 2015.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months were up 0.9 percent for the fourth quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected a gain of 0.7 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

Net profit was $43.8 million, or $1.55 per share, up from $16 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the 21 cent per share gain related to the new U.S. tax law, Chipotle beat Street’s profit view by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped 7.3 percent to $1.1 billion, to match Wall Street’s view. Traffic declines partially offset same-store sales gains related to last year’s menu price increases.