2017年10月24日 / 晚上8点15分 / 更新于 14 小时内

Chipotle's same-store sales misses estimates

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported a smaller-than-expected rise in sales at established restaurants, hurt by mixed reviews of its new queso side dish and a Norovirus outbreak that forced the brief closure of a Virginia restaurant in July.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months rose 1 percent for the third quarter ended Sept.30. Analysts, on average, expected a rise of 1.2 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

Net profit rose to $19.6 million, or 69 cents per diluted share, from $7.8 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier while revenue rose 8.8 percent to $1.13 billion.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
