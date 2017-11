Oct 31 (Reuters) - Network and cloud security provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported a 13.6 percent rise in quarterly profit on growth in demand for mobile security products.

The company’s net income rose to $192.7 million, or $1.16 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $169.7 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew 6.3 percent to $454.6 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)