FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天内
Israel's Check Point Q2 profit, revenue up
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 上午9点10分 / 16 天内

Israel's Check Point Q2 profit, revenue up

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, July 20 (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly net profit that beat expectations on growth in demand for mobile security and threat prevention products.

Check Point earned $1.26 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from $1.09 a year earlier. Revenue grew 8 percent to $459 million, the Israel-based company said on Thursday.

It was forecast to earn $1.22 a share on revenue of $455 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The major attacks that occurred during the last few months have demonstrated the need for a different approach to cyber security. We believe focusing on prevention, sharing real-time attack information and consolidation of the security infrastructure can stop the next attack," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below