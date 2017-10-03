FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月3日

MOVES-Chubb names new management for global life, general insurance ops

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd on Tuesday appointed Cunqiang Li as chief operating officer of Chubb Life, the company’s international life insurance division.

Chris Martin has been appointed COO of the company’s combined insurance business, while Jeff Hager has been named COO of the Pacific region, Chubb said.

Li is currently chairman and chief executive of Huatai Life, a joint venture between Chubb and the Huatai Insurance Group in China. Martin is currently president of Chubb’s workplace benefits unit.

Hager is currently regional president, Far East, Chubb said.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil

