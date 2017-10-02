FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Chubb makes two appointments in Middle Market Independent Broker unit
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 下午1点41分 / 16 天前

MOVES-Chubb makes two appointments in Middle Market Independent Broker unit

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Insurer Chubb Ltd said on Monday it made two appointments within its Middle Market Independent Broker business.

The company named Hannah Hosking head of distribution for Independent Brokers UK&I, while Steve Bear was given the newly created role of independent broker team manager for London Corporate.

Hosking has 15 years of industry experience and joins from Hiscox Insurance, where she was most recently regional manager for the Maidenhead region.

Bear joined Chubb in 2009 as a financial lines underwriter in the Watford office before moving to London in 2011 and joining the Financial Lines Corporate team. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below