MOVES-Chubb makes two appointments in Middle Market Independent Broker unit

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Insurer Chubb Ltd said on Monday it made two appointments within its Middle Market Independent Broker business.

The company named Hannah Hosking head of distribution for Independent Brokers UK&I, while Steve Bear was given the newly created role of independent broker team manager for London Corporate.

Hosking has 15 years of industry experience and joins from Hiscox Insurance, where she was most recently regional manager for the Maidenhead region.

Bear joined Chubb in 2009 as a financial lines underwriter in the Watford office before moving to London in 2011 and joining the Financial Lines Corporate team. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)