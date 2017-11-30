FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Canada's CIBC reports earnings ahead of market expectations
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月30日 / 上午11点09分 / 更新于 18 小时前

CORRECTED-Canada's CIBC reports earnings ahead of market expectations

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects lede to say results were ahead of, not in line with, expecatations)

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported fourth-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, helped by strong growth in its Canadian commercial banking and wealth management business.

Canada’s fifth-biggest lender said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, increased to C$2.81 from C$2.60 a year ago. Analysts had, on average, forecast earnings of C$2.59, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

Earnings per share, including one-off items, rose to C$2.59, from C$2.32 a year ago. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below