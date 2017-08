Aug 4 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 59 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in membership and cost control.

The company said net income rose to $813 million, or $3.15 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $510 million, or $1.97 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue increased to $10.27 billion from $9.89 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)