February 14, 2018 / 9:14 PM / 更新于 a day ago

CORRECTED-Cisco posts loss on $11.1 bln tax-related charge

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects quarterly revenue number)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc posted a net loss on Wednesday due to an $11.1 billion charge related to recent changes to the U.S. tax law.

The company posted a net loss of $8.8 billion, or $1.78 per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 27, compared with a profit of $2.3 billion, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 2.7 percent to $11.9 billion, the first rise in more than two years.

The company said its board approved a $25 billion increase to its stock repurchase plan. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
