Arista loses bid to lift import ban in Cisco battle

July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday dealt Arista Networks Inc a loss in its technology dispute with Cisco Systems Inc and refused to set aside an order blocking importation of some of Arista's network switches.

The U.S. International Trade Commission refused to rescind its May 4th ruling that found Arista's switches infringed two Cisco patents and banned Arista from importing the infringing products into the US.

After the ITC released that decision a different agency, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, said the two Cisco patents are invalid.

Arista urged the ITC to rescind its import ban, saying the ban would be unfair because the Patent Office invalidated Cisco's patents.

But the ITC said in Thursday's ruling that the Patent Office rulings "do not constitute a changed circumstance such that the remedial orders should be rescinded."

San Jose, California-based Cisco and Arista are fierce competitors in the multibillion-dollar market for ethernet switches that connect computers and servers.

Cisco brought multiple lawsuits against Arista in 2014, alleging it has a "culture of copying" Cisco's intellectual property. Arista has denied the allegations and accused Cisco of a smear campaign. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe)