Citigroup names Lo as Asia head of private banking business
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 凌晨2点59分 / 1 天内

Citigroup names Lo as Asia head of private banking business

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has appointed veteran Steven Lo as Asia head of its private banking business unit, replacing Bassam Salem who is retiring from that role in February, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Lo joined Citi’s private banking business more than 26 years ago as an ultra-high networth banker in Vancouver, and moved to Asia in 2001 and has worked in different roles in the region since then, the staff memo sent on Friday showed.

A Citi spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

