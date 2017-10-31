FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup expects $150 mln gain on sale of Hilton cards to American Express
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 晚上9点22分 / 更新于 10 小时前

Citigroup expects $150 mln gain on sale of Hilton cards to American Express

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it expects to record a $150 million pretax gain on the sale to American Express Co of a $1.2 billion credit card portfolio from its co-brand deal with Hilton hotels.

The disclosure was made in a quarterly filing by Citigroup and follows earlier announcements that American Express would be taking over issuing all of the Hilton co-branded cards.

Citigroup said the sale is expected to close in the first quarter and that the gain “approximates one year of revenues from the portfolio.” (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below