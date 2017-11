Nov 9 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, named Catherine Pierre head of its UK commercial banking business.

Pierre, who will be based in London, will report to Tasnim Ghiawadwala, EMEA head of Citi Commercial Bank, the bank said.

Pierre joined Citi in 2001 and most recently served as the head of EMEA capital and portfolio management execution in the corporate bank. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)