Citigroup to pay $130 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S.
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月7日 / 晚上11点15分 / 5 天内

Citigroup to pay $130 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S.

Jonathan Stempel

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has agreed to pay $130 million to settle private U.S. antitrust litigation accusing it of conspiring with rivals to manipulate the Libor benchmark interest rate.

The bank is the second to resolve claims by so-called "over-the-counter" investors that transacted directly with banks on a panel to determine Libor, according to filings late Monday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Barclays Plc, the British bank, reached a similar settlement in November 2015 for $120 million.

Citigroup spokeswoman Danielle Romero-Apsilos said the New York-based bank was pleased to resolve the matter. Court approval is required. Citigroup did not admit wrongdoing.

Banks use Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, to set rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of credit card, mortgage, student loan and other transactions, and to determine the cost of borrowing from one another.

Investors including the city of Baltimore and Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut had accused 16 banks of conspiring to manipulate Libor in the private litigation, which began in 2011.

The lawsuit is among many in the Manhattan court accusing banks of colluding to rig rates or prices in various financial and commodities markets. Others suing over Libor have included so-called bondholder plaintiffs and exchange-based plaintiffs.

A hearing to consider final approval of Barclays' settlement is scheduled for October 23, court records show.

The case is In re: Libor-Based Financial Instruments Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-md-02262. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

