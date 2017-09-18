FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CitiFinancial pays $907,000 for repossessing U.S. military servicemembers’ vehicles
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 晚上7点17分 / 1 个月前

CitiFinancial pays $907,000 for repossessing U.S. military servicemembers’ vehicles

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - CitiFinancial Credit Co, a unit of Citigroup Inc, has agreed to pay $907,000 to resolve allegations that it illegally repossessed 164 cars owned by U.S. military servicemembers without first obtaining the required court orders, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The settlement resolves a suit filed by the Justice Department in the Northern District of Texas and covers vehicle repossessions that occurred between 2007 and 2010, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below