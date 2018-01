LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* Jose Cogolludo has been named the new global head of commodities at Citigroup, the bank said on Thursday

* Cogolludo was the global head of sales for commodity derivatives at the bank

* He joined Citi in 2012 and previously worked at BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs

* Cogolludo replaces Stuart Staley who was recently named head of Asian markets and securities services (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)