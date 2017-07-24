MOVES-Citi names UBS exec as head of EMEA diversified industrials

(Adds details)

July 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Heiko Horn as the head of diversified industrials within the industrials group for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and as the head of investment banking for Switzerland, an internal memo showed.

Horn previously served as managing director and head of EMEA Capital Goods at UBS.

Horn will join Citi in November and will be based in Zurich. He will report to Niraj Shah, co-head of EMEA industrials for corporate and investment banking, Koen van Velsen, EMEA head of industrials investment banking, and Kristine Braden, country head in Switzerland. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)