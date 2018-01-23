FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 9:00 AM / in a day

Citigroup set to launch investment banking business in Saudi Arabia

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Citigroup has received a commencement letter from Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority that will formally allow the bank to launch investment banking business in the kingdom, the bank said on Tuesday.

Citigroup Saudi Arabia also held its inaugural board meeting in Riyadh, it said in a statement. It obtained a capital markets licence in April enabling its return to the kingdom after an absence of almost 13 years.

“Saudi Arabia is a regional economic leader and a strategically important market for Citi,” Citigroup chief executive Mike Corbat said. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

