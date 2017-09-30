FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup to settle dispute with Lehman Brothers for $1.74 bln - Bloomberg
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月30日

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc resolved a fight over $2.1 billion that dates to the financial crisis era after Citigroup agreed to give back $1.74 billion to the estate of the investment bank, according to Bloomberg.

Citigroup had kept about $2.1 billion that Lehman had on deposit with it for trades following the Lehman bankruptcy, Bloomberg said.

The dispute arose because Citigroup said it was owed $2 billion as a result of Lehman's bankruptcy, while Lehman argued that the money should go to its creditors, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2fzDHPL

Lehman Brothers Managing Director Steven Mullaney said in court papers that the pact was “reasonable in light of the complexities of the litigation,” according to Bloomberg.

Reuters was not able to get a comment from Citigroup or Lehman Brothers outside business hours. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)

