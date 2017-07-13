FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天前
Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for 900 mln stg - Sky News
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月13日 / 晚上7点44分 / 22 天前

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for 900 mln stg - Sky News

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Japanese PC assembler NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion), Sky News reported.

Civica earlier drew initial offers from three private equity firms, namely London-based BC Partners, Berkshire Partners and the Swiss-based Partners Group, Sky News reported, citing an industry source. (bit.ly/2tR0MUF)

NEC has hired advisers to work on an offer for Civica, Sky News reported.

OMERS Private Equity acquired Civica from 3i in 2013 for 390 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Sources told Reuters in May that OMERS had decided to sell the company and hired Goldman Sachs for the process.

NEC Corp and Civica were not immediately available for a comment outside regular business hours.

$1 = 0.7727 pounds Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below