Israel's IDB receives offer for Clal Insurance stake
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, July 27 (Reuters) - Israeli holding company IDB Development Corp said on Thursday that an overseas group had made an offer for its 50 percent stake in Clal Insurance .

IDB is required to sell its stake under Israeli regulations, which prohibit holding companies from owning both financial and non-financial businesses. However, two previous attempts to sell one of Israel's biggest insurers failed.

"The company is studying the offer," IDB said in a statement. "At this time there is no certainty the offer will lead to negotiations ... or that a deal will be completed."

IDB did not identify the potential buyer or provide further details.

The offer is based on a valuation for Clal Insurance of 4.7 billion shekels ($1.3 billion), as recorded in its 2016 financial report, subject to due diligence, IDB said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

IDB's controlling shareholder, Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain, said last September he had hired JPMorgan to find a buyer for Clal Insurance, after two failed attempts by IDB to sell its stake to Chinese investors.

The Israeli government has been reluctant to approve the purchase of key financial assets such as insurers by Chinese investors, fretting over pension cash.

Another Israeli conglomerate, Delek Group, has also run into difficulties selling its controlling stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings.

Last month Delek said its planned sale to China's Fujian Yango Group had been called off by both sides after it failed to secure regulatory approval. ($1 = 3.5565 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

