FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Justice Dept reaches settlement with Parker-Hannifin
频道
专题
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 18, 2017 / 10:52 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

U.S. Justice Dept reaches settlement with Parker-Hannifin

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has reached a settlement with Parker-Hannifin Corp that requires the company to divest the Facet filtration business that it acquired from Clarcor.

“This agreement to fully divest the Facet filtration business restores the competition in the aviation fuel filtration markets that the underlying merger eliminated,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim.

Parker-Hannifin, whose motion and control systems are used in a variety of industries, announced the $4.3 billion deal for Clarcor last December. It closed in February. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below