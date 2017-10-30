FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist White Tale wants three seats on Clariant board
2017年10月30日 / 早上6点16分 / 1 天前

Activist White Tale wants three seats on Clariant board

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Activist investor White Tale on Monday demanded three seats on Clariant’s board and an independent strategic review of the Swiss speciality chemicals group after thwarting its plans to merge with U.S. peer Huntsman in a $20 billion deal.

“Should we be unable to come to agreement with the current board of directors shortly, we will have no choice but to move to call an extraordinary general meeting so that all shareholders can have a voice in Clariant’s future,” the activist that holds a stake of more than 20 percent said.

Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

