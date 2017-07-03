FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meister's Corvex Management targets Clariant -Bloomberg
2017年7月3日

Meister's Corvex Management targets Clariant -Bloomberg

July 3 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Corvex Management LP, run by activist investor Keith Meister, has built a stake in Clariant AG to undo the Swiss specialty chemical maker's $6.4 billion planned takeover of Huntsman Corp, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The fund, which has built a stake exceeding the threshold of 3 percent, plans to push Clariant to explore alternatives to the Huntsman deal, including a potential sale, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2sklMRU)

Corvex believed the Huntsman acquisition lacked strategic rationale, Bloomberg reported, citing the unidentified sources.

Clariant and Corvex Management were not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina; Editing by Dan Grebler)

