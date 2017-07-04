FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
UPDATE 1-Corvex urges Clariant shareholders to reject Huntsman merger
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 早上6点04分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Corvex urges Clariant shareholders to reject Huntsman merger

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details throughout)

By John Miller

ZURICH, July 4 (Reuters) - Activist investor Corvex and roofing maker Standard Industries' investment arm have teamed up to take a 7.2 percent stake in Clariant in a bid to scuttle the Swiss chemical maker's proposed merger with Huntsman Corp.

"There are excellent opportunities to unlock value from the many high quality businesses that currently comprise Clariant," a spokesman for White Tale, a company Corvex and Standard Industries created to buy the Clariant stake, said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we do not believe that the proposed merger with the Huntsman Corporation is one of those options."

Corvex, run by activist investor and Carl Icahn protege Keith Meister, manages assets worth $6 billion and took a 5.5 percent stake in communications company CenturyLink Inc earlier this year.

Standard Industries is the largest North American roofing manufacturer and through its investment arm 40 North previously held a stake in Clariant before linking with Corvex to overturn the Huntsman deal.

Standard Industries' co-CEO, David S. Winter, is a scion of a wealthy New York City real estate dynasty.

Clariant did not immediately respond to phone calls and email requests for comment.

In their merger pact announced in May, Huntsman and Clariant said the combination would be 52 percent owned by Clariant shareholders and valued at around $20 billion including debt.

Clariant and Huntsman have previously talked up the personal friendship between their chief executives, Hariolf Kottmann for the Swiss company and Peter Huntsman for the U.S. firm, as well as prospects of faster growth for the combined company as rationale for what was dubbed "a merger of equals."

While the Clariant-Huntsman deal had the support of a group of German families that own almost 14 percent of the Swiss group, Corvex and 40 North said the transaction lacks strategic rationale and runs against Clariant's strategy of becoming a pure-play specialty chemicals company.

"By merging with Huntsman, Clariant will be exchanging almost half its shares for what is primarily a commodity and intermediates business which will further dilute its multiple and create a larger conglomerate discount," the White Tale spokesman said. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill and Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below