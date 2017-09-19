FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist has 15.1 pct Clariant stake, fights Huntsman deal
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
2017年9月19日

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Activist investor Keith Meister’s Corvex hedge fund and New York’s 40 North now hold a joint 15.1 percent stake in Clariant, as they push on with their fight against the Swiss chemical maker’s planned $20 billion merger with Huntsman Corp.

Clariant said in July White Tale Holdings, the vehicle created to buy the stake, held “in excess of 10 percent” of shares.

In a letter to Clariant’s board of directors published on Tuesday, White Tale maintained its opposition to the Huntsman deal, urged Clariant to look at strategic alternatives and said it was open to taking a seat on the company’s board. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

