Clariant says respected publicity rules in Huntsman deal
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
January 11, 2018 / 8:11 AM / a day ago

Clariant says respected publicity rules in Huntsman deal

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant said it believed it had upheld all requirements in announcing a planned Huntsman merger last May after Switzerland’s exchange said it was investigating the matter.

“From Clariant’s point of view, the ad hoc publicity requirements ... were fully respected,” the group said in an emailed statement on Thursday.‍​

Clariant said it had involved Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) in the announcement prior to its public disclosure in order to provide the public with background information on the transaction.

“The SRF depended on early involvement in order to be able to fulfill its role. As part of this involvement, a legally binding confidentiality agreement was signed,” it said. “This agreement included the obligation to only air the report after the announcement of the planned merger.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

