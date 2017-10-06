FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist investors increase Clariant stake - Finanz und Wirtschaft
Activist investors increase Clariant stake - Finanz und Wirtschaft

ZURICH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Activist investors seeking to block specialty chemical maker Clariant’s merger with Huntsman own significantly more than 15 percent of Clariant shares and want to further increase their stake, they told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

“We already own more than 15 percent and we’re not done buying,” White Tale activist investors David Millstone and David Winter told the paper in a joint interview released on Friday. They had previously reported a stake of just over 15 percent. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

