FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist investor takes Clariant stake above 20 pct- source
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 下午4点08分 / 更新于 1 天内

Activist investor takes Clariant stake above 20 pct- source

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Activist investors seeking to block specialty chemical maker Clariant’s $20 billion merger with Huntsman Corp have boosted their stake in the Swiss group above 20 percent, triggering an official disclosure filing, a source familiar with the matter said.

The White Tale consortium has repeatedly declined to respond to Reuters enquiries about its plans. The activists had told a Swiss newspaper this month they had “significantly more” than 15 percent of Clariant shares and wanted to increase their stake. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below