FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Clariant post Q3 sales beat amid fight with biggest investor
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月31日 / 早上6点12分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-Clariant post Q3 sales beat amid fight with biggest investor

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects adjusted earnings to 235 million francs not 235 billion in paragraph 2)

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Clariant, the Swiss speciality chemicals maker whose biggest shareholder just derailed its $20 billion merger with Huntsman, said on Tuesday that its third-quarter sales rose 12 percent, more than analysts expected.

Sales rose to 1.57 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion), above average estimate of 1.496 billion francs from analysts polled by Reuters. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 13 percent to 235 million francs, compared to the poll average of 229 million francs. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by John Revill)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below