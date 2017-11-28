FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clariant's activist investor White Tale still wants strategic review
2017年11月28日 / 凌晨5点56分 / 1 天前

Clariant's activist investor White Tale still wants strategic review

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Clariant’s largest investor White Tale said on Tuesday it was disappointed by the specialty chemicals maker’s recent rejection of its request for an independent strategic review and said it would bring these matters to shareholders directly.

“White Tale has been consistent in both private conversations and in our public statements about the need for a thorough, independent review of all strategic alternatives,” said activist investor White Tale, adding that it currently holds more than 20 percent in Clariant. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Tom Hogue)

