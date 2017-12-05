FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Responsible' investor group toughens code on global members
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
深度分析
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 晚上10点32分 / 更新于 13 小时前

'Responsible' investor group toughens code on global members

Ross Kerber

3 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A UN supported group pushing for “responsible” investment said it has adopted tougher rules aimed at making fund managers deliver on pledges to pay attention to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

The requirements described in recent interviews by leaders of the UK-based Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) include that signatories adopt policies that describe their approach to responsible investing and that top executives oversee the work. Laggards could be delisted starting in 2020.

The new rules pose a test for U.S. asset managers led by BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group and State Street Corp . These firms lately have emphasized ESG factors but some responsible investment activists want them to push for further changes at companies whose shares they hold.

Once seen as irrelevant by many financial executives, ESG issues have taken on a new importance as a way for asset managers to distinguish themselves to clients.

Currently about 200 of the PRI’s membership of 1,873 would not meet the new standards, said Fiona Reynolds, the the group’s managing director, in a recent telephone interview.

She declined to name specific under-performers but said the general view among members is that “Those that have no commitment to doing anything should not be able to use the PRI brand.”

By some measures 2017 was a watershed year for ESG efforts. BlackRock and Vanguard each cast rare votes in support of a measure on climate issues at Exxon Mobil Corp this year, for instance, while State Street Corp drew attention for its boardroom diversity efforts.

Yet all three firms have faced calls to take further steps like backing critical shareholder resolutions more often.

A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment.

A Vanguard spokeswoman said the firm is “actively engaged” with the PRI, and sent a statement from Vanguard Chairman Bill McNabb that “Our PRI membership is a natural extension of the Vanguard mission.”

State Street executives said the firm was given the PRI’s highest grade, an “A+,” in a review of its strategy and governance, the broadest area the PRI evaluated.

All three firms employ ESG specialists and have been publishing more ESG reports and policies, which should help satisfy the new requirements.

Asked if that means those managers are less likely to be delisted than smaller ones with fewer resources to devote, Reynolds said big firms are “not always” the ones with the strongest commitment to ESG practices.

“Size is no guarantee of success,” she said.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Andrew Hay

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below