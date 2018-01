OSLO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - An Oslo court approved on Thursday Norway’s plans for more oil exploration in the Arctic, dismissing a lawsuit by environmentalists who said it violated a constitutional right to a healthy environment.

The case, brought by Greenpeace and the Nature and Youth Group, had argued that a 2015 oil licensing round in the Arctic that gave awards to Statoil, Chevron and others was unconstitutional. (Reporting by Alister Doyle, editing by Terje Solsvik)