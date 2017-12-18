FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME's Black Sea wheat, corn futures open for trading
December 18, 2017 / 11:37 AM / a day ago

CME's Black Sea wheat, corn futures open for trading

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - CME Group’s Black Sea wheat futures attracted trade on their debut session on Monday.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), had said last month it was launching cash-settled Black Sea wheat and corn futures to extend its presence in a booming export region.

CME’s August Black Sea wheat futures saw an opening trade at $184.50 per tonne for 40 lots, CME said.

CME’s Black Sea wheat contract is based on the Platts Russian Wheat 12.5 percent FOB Black Sea Deep Water daily price assessment.

Black Sea corn futures, based on the Platts Ukrainian Corn FOB Black Sea daily price assessment, were still untraded by 1045 GMT. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by David Evans)

