March 2, 2018 / 2:08 PM / 2 days ago

CME posts record volumes in Feb, boosted by selloff

1 分钟阅读

March 2 (Reuters) - CME Group’s daily average contract volumes hit record levels in February, boosted by a rout in U.S. markets.

CME said average daily volume was 27.3 million contracts during February, up 48 percent from a year earlier, while average equity index volumes were up 93 pct to 4.9 million contracts.

Wall Street fell for the first time in 11 months in February, hit by worries that rising interest rates and bond yields would cool the economy and finally begin to draw money out of equities after an almost decade-long rally. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

