FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UPDATE 1-CME Group veteran, post-trade head Taylor to retire at year-end
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 13, 2017 / 9:14 PM / a day ago

MOVES-UPDATE 1-CME Group veteran, post-trade head Taylor to retire at year-end

1 分钟阅读

(Adds CME spokeswoman, tag)

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc veteran Kim Taylor will retire from the world’s largest exchange group at the end of the year, she said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

Taylor, who serves as president and head of clearing and post-trade services, is one of the CME Group’s longest-serving executives and a member of the management team. She first joined the CME Group in 1989 and has held various roles in post-trade risk management.

She leaves the CME just as the exchange group is set to launch trading in bitcoin futures, a move that has attracted criticism from some industry participants due to fears over the cryptocurrency’s volatility.

A CME Group spokeswoman confirmed Taylor’s retirement but declined to comment further.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Susan Thomas and Diane Craft

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below