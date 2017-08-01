FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
UPDATE 1-CME Group's profit beats on higher clearing and transaction fees
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 中午11点38分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-CME Group's profit beats on higher clearing and transaction fees

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

Aug 1 - CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher clearing and transaction fees.

Net income rose to $415.8 million, or $1.22 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $320.1 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CME earned $1.23 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $924.6 million from $906.4 million.

Clearing and transaction fees rose 3.17 percent to $792 million, helped by a rise in average daily volume that hit a record high this quarter.

The company, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and other futures exchanges, said its average daily trading volume rose 9 percent to 16.5 million contracts.

Revenue from market data and information services fell 6.6 percent to $96.1 million.

Late last year, the company changed the pricing of its data services, which help investors make trading decisions and minimize risk.

Total expenses fell 7 percent to $319 million.

CME shares remained unchanged before the bell on Tuesday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below