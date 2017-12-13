FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario regulator to hear Aurora, CanniMed cases on Dec. 20
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 13, 2017 / 9:39 PM / a day ago

Ontario regulator to hear Aurora, CanniMed cases on Dec. 20

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ontario Securities Commission will hold hearings on Aurora Cannabis’s hostile takeover bid for rival CanniMed Therapeutics on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. in Toronto, the regulator said on its website on Wednesday.

It will hear both Aurora’s and CanniMed’s applications, including Aurora’s complaint against a shareholder rights plan put in place by CanniMed on Nov. 28 that would hamper a takeover.

The hearings, held jointly with the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan, will continue on the two following days if needed, the regulator said.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below