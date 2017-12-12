FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian regulator schedules hearing on CanniMed-Aurora takeover battle
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月12日 / 晚上11点13分 / 1 天前

Canadian regulator schedules hearing on CanniMed-Aurora takeover battle

1 分钟阅读

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Ontario Securities Commission on Tuesday scheduled a hearing on CanniMed Therapeutics’ request to intervene in a hostile takeover bid by bigger rival Aurora Cannabis Inc on Dec. 20.

Medical marijuana company CanniMed on Monday asked the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan and the Ontario Securities Commission to declare Aurora’s move to take its buyout offer directly to CanniMed shareholders as an insider bid.

Alberta-based Aurora offered to buy CanniMed last month but CanniMed adopted a plan to prevent shareholders from entering agreements with Aurora, viewing the deal to be “coercive.”

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below