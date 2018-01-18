FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 18, 2018 / 4:58 PM / in 19 hours

CanniMed in talks with Aurora, postpones shareholder vote on Newstrike deal

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producer CanniMed Therapeutics Inc has postponed to Jan. 25 a shareholder vote on its proposed takeover of Newstrike Resources Ltd in order to discuss a possible transaction with rival producer Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora, which launched a hostile bid for CanniMed in November, and CanniMed have agreed to a standstill agreement, under which neither will solicit proxies or seek control of any additional shares of the target until Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m., CanniMed said in a statement on Thursday.

Newstrike shareholders on Wednesday voted in favour of CanniMed’s takeover of the company. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below