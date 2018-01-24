FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 1:27 PM / in 16 hours

Cannabis producer Aurora to buy CanniMed for C$1.1 bln

1 分钟阅读

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis on Wednesday agreed to buy CanniMed Therapeutics Inc for about C$1.1 billion ($892.21 million), gearing up to meet an expected surge in demand at home and globally.

CanniMed shareholders will receive either 3.40 Aurora shares for each CanniMed share they hold, or a combination of cash and share, the companies said.

CanniMed will also terminate its agreement to buy Newstrike Resources Ltd. ($1 = 1.2329 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

