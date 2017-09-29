FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Caixa Seguridade reaches new distribution deal with CNP
2017年9月29日

Brazil's Caixa Seguridade reaches new distribution deal with CNP

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer Caixa Seguridade Participações SA reached a new distribution deal with France’s CNP Assurances SA through 2041, a securities filing on Friday showed.

Under the non-binding agreement, CNP and Caixa Seguridade, the insurance unit of state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, will form a partnership known as Nova JV.

Talks between CNP and Caixa Securidade had been going on for months, with their previous agreement set to expire in February 2021. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Alexander Smith)

