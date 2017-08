PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - France's CNP Assurances said on Thursday it had failed to reach an agreement with Brazil's Caixa Seguridade on the renewal after February 2021 of a distribution agreement in Brazil for the products of their joint subsidiary Caixa Seguros.

"The discussions were interrupted," CNP said in a statement. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Adrian Croft)