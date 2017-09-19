FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Seven Group to buy remaining stake in Coates Hire from Carlyle
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走

2017年9月19日 / 晚上10点31分 / 1 个月前

Australia's Seven Group to buy remaining stake in Coates Hire from Carlyle

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian diversified investment company Seven Group Holdings on Wednesday said it would buy the stake it does not already own in earth-moving equipment provider Coates Hire from Carlyle Group and minority owners for A$513 million ($410.66 million).

The company said in a statement that it plans to acquire the 53.3 percent stake it does not own from an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners II, a fund managed by private equity firm The Carlyle Group.

Seven said the acquisition would increase its fiscal 2017 underlying earnings per share by 15 percent and increase pro-forma core pre-tax profit to A$415 million from A$297 million. ($1 = 1.2492 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Byron Kaye and G Crosse)

