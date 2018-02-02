FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 2, 2018 / 7:26 AM / a day ago

Cobham sells communications units to Viavi for $455 million​

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - British aerospace and defence electronics group Cobham said on Friday it has agreed to sell its AvComm and Wireless test businesses to Viavi Solutions for $455 million, as part of the latest stage of a turnaround plan.

Cobham, which had said in August that it may divest the units, plans to use the proceeds to reduce debt.

Communications equipment maker AvComm is based in the U.S., while the Wireless unit, which does 5G mobile network testing, is based in Britain, said Cobham, adding that the deal is expected to complete in the first half of this year. ​ (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below