Coca-Cola mulls withdrawing Argentina investment -newspaper
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月10日

Coca-Cola mulls withdrawing Argentina investment -newspaper

2 分钟阅读

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co may withdraw part of a $1 billion investment in Argentina due to concerns over a government proposal to raise taxes on soft drinks, newspaper El Cronista reported on Friday.

The U.S.-based company had pledged $1 billion over four years in January 2016, one of the first major investment announcements made after business-friendly President Mauricio Macri took office.

Citing anonymous company sources, Cronista said Coca-Cola was also considering halting purchases of concentrated juice from Argentine citrus producers.

Coca-Cola representatives in Argentina and the United States did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The proposal to raise sales taxes on soft drinks to 17 percent, from up to 8 percent previously, came as part of a broader tax reform Macri’s administration presented last week. The reform aims to drastically cut corporate income taxes, but raises taxes on some consumer goods to offset revenue losses.

On Thursday the government agreed to ditch a proposed tax on wine after vineyards complained the measure would cripple wine production.

The tax proposal will be presented to Congress on Monday. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
