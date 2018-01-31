FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 1:58 PM / in 2 days

Coke bottler proposes shake-up that would cost 167 UK jobs

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Drinks bottler Coca-Cola European Partners is proposing to close a UK factory and distribution centre, moves that would result in the loss of 288 roles.

At the same time, the seller of Coca-Cola drinks is proposing to transfer production and warehousing to other sites in Britain, which would create 121 jobs.

The net result is a loss of 167 jobs.

The closures, of a factory in Milton Keynes and a distribution centre in Northampton, are planned for 2019. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)

