Coca-Cola names new head of North America business
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月23日 / 下午12点38分 / 2 天前

Coca-Cola names new head of North America business

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said the president of its North America business was retiring and would be replaced by James Dinkins, the head of its Minute Maid Business.

Alexander Douglas Jr., who will hand over the reins to Dinkins in Jan. 1, oversaw the company’s refranchising of its U.S. bottling operations in a major cost-cutting initiative.

Coca-Cola is offloading its low-margin bottling business to cope with falling demand for carbonated beverages in North America.

Dinkins, who is also chief retail sales officer for the North America business, started his career with the company in 1988.

Dinkins’ promotion is the first major management change announced under Chief Executive James Quincey, who took over in May from Muhtar Kent.

Douglas will retire from the company in March. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

