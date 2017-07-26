FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola profit drops 60 pct on refranchising charge
2017年7月26日

Coca-Cola profit drops 60 pct on refranchising charge

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported a 60.2 percent drop in quarterly profit, as the beverage maker incurred a charge of $653 million related to refranchising its North America bottling operations.

Net income attributable to Coca-Cola's shareholders fell to $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.45 billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $9.70 billion from $11.54 billion a year earlier, falling for the ninth straight quarter, hurt by a strong dollar and refranchising of bottling territories.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

