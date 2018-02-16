FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 12:13 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

Coca-Cola sales sink 20 pct, records $3.6 bln tax charge

1 分钟阅读

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Friday as it continues to sell off its bottling operations, and recorded a $3.6 billion charge related to the new U.S. tax laws.

The Fanta and Diet Coke maker reported a net loss of $2.75 billion, or 65 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, mainly due to the charge. A year earlier, the company had posted a profit of $550 million, or 13 cents per share. (bit.ly/2Eyyffi)

Net operating revenue fell to $7.51 billion from $9.41 billion a year earlier, mainly due to the refranchising of its bottling operations, but beat analysts’ estimate of $7.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

